Caldwell softball sweeps doubleheader at Wake Tech

RALEIGH — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team defeated Wake Tech twice on the road Friday, earning a pair of five-inning victories. The Cobras won Game 1 by a 16-4 final before taking Game 2 by an 18-2 score.

Zoey Boston and Kiera Dewey homered for the Cobras (21-2, 12-1 Region 10 Division II) in the opening contest, while Ashlyn Castle added a triple. Boston led Caldwell with four RBIs, with Castle, Bri Lewis and Brittney Reynolds tallying two RBIs apiece and Kaylee Redwine earning the win in the pitcher’s circle thanks to four innings of three-run (two earned), four-hit ball with four strikeouts and two walks.

In Game 2, Caldwell received two homers from Dewey, who had three RBIs, with Lewis and Redwine also homering. Castle, Julianna Aponte and Kileigh Sechrist each had two doubles to go with one double apiece from Lewis and Redwine, while Sechrist joined Dewey with three RBIs and Walsh, Lewis, Aponte and Mackenzie Johnson each had two RBIs.

Lewis was the winning pitcher in the second game, tossing four innings of two-run, three-hit ball with four strikeouts and one walk for the Cobras, who have won 12 consecutive contests. Caldwell travels to Pitt Community College today for a doubleheader that will begin at 1 p.m., while Wake Tech (0-16, 0-12) visits Fayetteville Tech for a twin bill that will start at the same time.