Caldwell softball sweeps Cleveland Community College

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team swept a home doubleheader against Cleveland Community College on Friday in Hudson. Following a 6-3 victory in Game 1, the Cobras won 15-7 in six innings in Game 2.
Brianna Lewis homered for Caldwell (22-12) in the opening contest, while Jenna Davis and Brittney Reynolds recorded doubles.
Lewis had two RBIs to go with one apiece from Davis, Ceslie James, Ashlyn Castle and Jada Wilson, the latter of whom earned the win after throwing seven innings of three-run, six-hit ball with nine strikeouts and no walks.
In Game 2, Abby Reeves and Castle had triples for Caldwell to go with doubles from Alyssa McCrary, Juliana Aponte, Castle and James. Wilson added a solo home run, while Castle and Taylor Moody finished with three RBIs apiece, Davis, McCrary and Cierra Martin had two RBIs each and Lewis, Wilson and James each registered one RBI.
Lewis was the winning pitcher for the Cobras in Game 2, giving up an unearned run on no hits in two innings.
She struck out one and issued no walks.
Caldwell hosts Florence-Darlington in a doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 2 p.m., while Cleveland (0-28) hosted a doubleheader against Patrick Henry on Saturday before visiting Surry Community College for a twin bill beginning today at 2 p.m.
BASEBALL
Caldwell takes two from Rockingham
The Cobras earned an 8-0, seven-inning win over the Eagles in Game 1 of Friday’s home doubleheader in Hudson before defeating them 10-0 in five innings in the nightcap. Noah Love doubled twice in the opener to go with two-baggers from John Melton and Cole Hales, while Jermie Greene and Jake Ortiz each had two RBIs to go with one RBI apiece from Love, Melton, Michael Logan and Tyler Bradley.
Seth Willis was the winning pitcher for Caldwell (22-8) in Game 1, tossing seven innings of scoreless, four-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks, while Bandys High alumnus Spencer Ledford pitched five innings to earn the win in Game 2. Ledford allowed no runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
At the plate in Game 2, the Cobras got a triple from Bradley and doubles from Logan and Greene. Logan had four RBIs to go with three from Bradley and one apiece from Ortiz and Patrick Usher.
Caldwell visits Rockingham (19-11) today at 1 p.m. for the final game of their three-game series.