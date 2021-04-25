Caldwell softball sweeps Cleveland Community College

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team swept a home doubleheader against Cleveland Community College on Friday in Hudson. Following a 6-3 victory in Game 1, the Cobras won 15-7 in six innings in Game 2.

Brianna Lewis homered for Caldwell (22-12) in the opening contest, while Jenna Davis and Brittney Reynolds recorded doubles.

Lewis had two RBIs to go with one apiece from Davis, Ceslie James, Ashlyn Castle and Jada Wilson, the latter of whom earned the win after throwing seven innings of three-run, six-hit ball with nine strikeouts and no walks.

In Game 2, Abby Reeves and Castle had triples for Caldwell to go with doubles from Alyssa McCrary, Juliana Aponte, Castle and James. Wilson added a solo home run, while Castle and Taylor Moody finished with three RBIs apiece, Davis, McCrary and Cierra Martin had two RBIs each and Lewis, Wilson and James each registered one RBI.

Lewis was the winning pitcher for the Cobras in Game 2, giving up an unearned run on no hits in two innings.

She struck out one and issued no walks.