Caldwell softball splits with Surry

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team split a home doubleheader with Surry Community College on Friday. Following a 3-2 loss in the opening game, the Cobras won by a 6-2 final in Game 2.

Caldwell (10-2, 4-2 Region 10 Division II) outhit the Knights 10-8 in Game 1, receiving two hits apiece from Jenna Davis and Lauren Spears to go with one each from Abby Reeves, Cierra Martin, Brianna Lewis, Taylor Moody, Savanna Doyle and Brittney Reynolds.

In Game 2, the Cobras collected seven hits as compared to five for Surry (8-4, 1-1). Martin had three hits, while Davis added two and Reynolds and Mackenzie Johnson had one apiece in support of pitchers Ashlyn Castle and Jada Wilson.

Castle started and pitched five innings for Caldwell, picking up the win after allowing two runs on five hits with one strikeout and two walks. Castle covered the final two frames, allowing no runs and no hits.

Caldwell hosted a doubleheader against Patrick Henry on Saturday before traveling to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for four games in two days against North Central Missouri College. The teams play twice on Wednesday beginning at 3 p.m. and two more times Thursday starting at 10 a.m.

As for Surry, it visited Catawba Valley Community College for a doubleheader on Saturday before hosting a twin bill against Ferrum on Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m.