Caldwell softball splits with Florence-Darlington

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team split a home doubleheader with Florence-Darlington on Tuesday, losing Game 1 by a 2-0 final before winning 3-1 in Game 2. The Cobras outhit the Stingers 4-2 in the opening contest before outhitting them 7-5 in the nightcap.

Jada Wilson pitched all 14 innings for Caldwell (23-13, 13-5 Region 10) during the twin bill, striking out nine and issuing four walks. Meanwhile, Courtney Watson pitched all 13 frames for Florence-Darlington (14-11, 6-4), striking out 10 and walking one.

In Game 1, the Cobras received two hits from Wilson and one apiece from Cierra Martin and Brianna Lewis. In Game 2, they got two hits apiece from Lewis and Abby Reeves to go with one hit and two RBIs from Wilson — on a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth — and one hit each from Martin and Mackenzie Johnson.

Caldwell’s regular-season finale is set for Saturday at Catawba Valley Community College, when the Cobras will face the Red Hawks in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. On the other side, Florence-Darlington hosts a twin bill against Patrick Henry Community College on Friday beginning at 1 p.m. before playing two home games against Cleveland Community College on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.