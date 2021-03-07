Caldwell softball splits with Florence-Darlington Tech

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team won the opening game of Friday’s road doubleheader at Florence-Darlington Tech in Florence, South Carolina, by a 3-0 final before falling by an 11-3 score in five innings in Game 2. The Cobras moved to 7-1 on the season, while the Stingers moved to 5-6.

Jada Wilson was the winning pitcher for Caldwell in the Game 1 victory, while the Cobras outhit Florence-Darlington Tech 9-1. Meanwhile, the Stingers outhit Caldwell 8-6 in Game 2.

Caldwell visited Cleveland Community College for a doubleheader on Saturday before hosting a doubleheader against Surry Community College next Friday beginning at 1 p.m. As for Florence-Darlington, it hosted a doubleheader against Catawba Valley Community College on Saturday before participating in a home twin bill against Glen Oaks Community College on Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALLSpartanburg Methodist 83, Caldwell 61

The Cobras were outscored in every quarter during Friday’s home game in Hudson, falling behind 18-14 after the opening quarter, 42-32 at halftime and 62-44 entering the fourth period. The Pioneers were led by Ja’Mari Frederick’s game-high 18 points, while Essence Marshall scored 15 to go with 14 from Brittany Mack and 13 from A’Myra Wise.

On the other side, Caldwell (5-8, 0-3 Region 10 Division I) received 13 points from Amaja Mack and 11 from Paola Martinez. The Cobras hosted the Fort Bragg Base Team on Saturday before traveling to Patrick Henry on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Spartanburg Methodist (9-3, 3-0) is at Denmark Tech on Monday at 5 p.m.