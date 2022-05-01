Caldwell softball notches 2 wins vs. Camp

LENOIR — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team swept a home doubleheader against Camp Community College on Friday at Lenoir Optimist Park. The Cobras earned a 9-1, six-inning victory in Game 1 before taking Game 2 by a 10-2 final in five innings.

Lauren Anderson was the winning pitcher in the opening contest, tossing five innings of one-run, two-hit ball with five strikeouts and four walks. She also had a two-run triple to go with a two-run double from Abby Reeves, an RBI double from Ashlyn Castle and RBI singles from Brianna Lewis and former Newton-Conover High standout Mackenzie Johnson.

In Game 2, Castle earned the win for Caldwell (30-9, 20-6 Region 10 Division II) thanks to four innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with four strikeouts and three walks. After tallying a pair of unearned runs in the opening inning, the Cobras scored six runs in the third on RBI singles from Anderson and Lewis, an RBI double from St. Stephens High graduate Zoey Boston, a two-run double from Reeves and an RBI single from Johnson.

Caldwell also got an inside-the-park home run from Anderson in the fourth, while an RBI single from Johnson in the fifth allowed the hosts to grab their second eight-run win of the day.

The Cobras hosted a regular season-ending doubleheader against Bryant & Stratton on Saturday, while Camp (8-14, 5-13) traveled to Catawba Valley Community College for a twin bill.