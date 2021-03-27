 Skip to main content
Caldwell softball loses Game 1, wins Game 2 on walk-off HR
Caldwell softball loses Game 1, wins Game 2 on walk-off HR

HUDSON — Following a 6-3 loss in Game 1 of Wednesday’s home doubleheader against Spartanburg Methodist, the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team won Game 2 in dramatic fashion, with 2020 Newton-Conover High graduate Mackenzie Johnson blasting a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Cobras to a 1-0 victory over the Pioneers.

Caldwell (15-7) outhit Spartanburg Methodist 10-6 in the opening contest, with Lauren Spears finishing 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs. Jenna Davis added two singles and a run scored, while Brianna Lewis had an RBI single.

In Game 2, the Cobras outhit the Pioneers (9-19) 5-1, with the big blow coming on Johnson’s walk-off solo homer with one out in the seventh. Jada Wilson added seven innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk for Caldwell in the pitcher’s circle.

Caldwell hosts a doubleheader against Catawba Valley Community College starting today at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, Spartanburg Methodist travels to Georgia Military College for a twin bill beginning today at 1 p.m.

