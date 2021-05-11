Caldwell softball eliminates Fayetteville Tech

LENOIR — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team defeated Fayetteville Tech 2-1 and 13-4 in five innings during a best-of-three National Junior College Athletic Association Region 10/South Atlantic District Division II series this past Saturday at Lenoir Optimist Park. Jada Wilson was the winning pitcher in both contests, tossing seven innings of one-run, six-hit ball with three strikeouts in Game 1 before throwing three innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with one strikeout in Game 2.

Wilson also didn’t walk any batters in either game, and she finished with an RBI double in the opening contest to go with two home runs and four RBIs in Game 2. Four others recorded hits for the Cobras (26-14) in Game 1 as well, with Cierra Martin, Brianna Lewis, Ashlyn Castle and Mackenzie Johnson tallying one apiece.

In Game 2, Wilson and Brittney Reynolds each finished with two hits, with the latter notching an RBI triple. Abby Reeves had a team-high three hits, while Ceslie James hit a three-run homer to go with one hit and two RBIs from Juliana Aponte, one hit and one RBI from Martin and one hit apiece from Lewis, Castle and Taylor Moody.