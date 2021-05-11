Caldwell softball eliminates Fayetteville Tech

LENOIR — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team defeated Fayetteville Tech 2-1 and 13-4 in five innings during a best-of-three National Junior College Athletic Association Region 10/South Atlantic District Division II series this past Saturday at Lenoir Optimist Park. Jada Wilson was the winning pitcher in both contests, tossing seven innings of one-run, six-hit ball with three strikeouts in Game 1 before throwing three innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with one strikeout in Game 2.
Wilson also didn’t walk any batters in either game, and she finished with an RBI double in the opening contest to go with two home runs and four RBIs in Game 2. Four others recorded hits for the Cobras (26-14) in Game 1 as well, with Cierra Martin, Brianna Lewis, Ashlyn Castle and Mackenzie Johnson tallying one apiece.
In Game 2, Wilson and Brittney Reynolds each finished with two hits, with the latter notching an RBI triple. Abby Reeves had a team-high three hits, while Ceslie James hit a three-run homer to go with one hit and two RBIs from Juliana Aponte, one hit and one RBI from Martin and one hit apiece from Lewis, Castle and Taylor Moody.
With the victories over Fayetteville Tech (6-24), Caldwell advances to the South Atlantic District double-elimination tournament this weekend at Springwood Park in Burlington. The Cobras will face Pasco-Hernando State from New Port Richey, Florida, in both teams’ tournament opener on Friday at noon.
Notes: Caldwell’s baseball team was eliminated from the NJCAA Region 10 Division III tournament this past weekend in Mooresville. Following a 17-9 victory over Thomas Nelson in seven innings on Friday, the Cobras defeated Surry 16-6 in six innings on Saturday before falling to Rockingham by scores of 5-2 and 11-10 in the best-of-three finals on Sunday.... Caldwell finished its first full season of baseball at 27-11, while Rockingham moved to 25-13 and will host the Mid-Atlantic District championship series May 21-22.