LENOIR — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team finished 3-0 during the Region 10 Division III tournament this past Friday and Saturday at Lenoir Optimist Park, winning the tournament championship in the process. The Cobras were the No. 1 seed in the four-team tournament, which also included second-seeded Patrick & Henry Community College, third-seeded Surry Community College and fourth-seeded Camp Community College.

Caldwell (29-16) knocked off Camp 17-1 in five innings in its first game of the two-day tournament before defeating Patrick & Henry 4-0. In the championship game, the Cobras earned a 3-2 victory over Surry.

Against Camp, the Cobras received three hits from Kenley Jackson, two hits including a homer from three different players — Christa Walsh, Zoey Boston and Skyler Banks — two hits from Regan Winkler, a homer from Kaylee Redwine and a hit from Ashley Antonio. Caldwell added seven hits as a team against Patrick & Henry as Jackson finished with two hits to go with one hit each from Walsh, Boston, Winkler, Antonio and Sydney Ferguson, while Boston homered and Banks doubled in the victory over Surry, a game in which Jackson and Antonio added singles.

Caldwell will return to action in the Great Lakes District Championship May 24-27 at Carrier Park in DeWitt, New York. The winner of that tournament will advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division III national tournament.

Caldwell head coach Scott Triplett was named the Region 10 Division III coach of the year, while outfielders Banks and Ferguson, utility player Boston, infielder Walsh, catcher Winkler and pitcher Isabelle Curry were First Team All-Region selections. Jackson (infielder) was Second Team All-Region, with Redwine (utility player) receiving honorable mention.

In baseball, Caldwell outfielder Bo Davidson was named the Region 10 Division III player of the year, with other First Team All-Region honorees for the Cobras including pitcher Walker Pedante, catcher Jacob Bebber, infielders Garrison Burress, Hayden Setzer and Steven Smith and outfielder Breon Ishmael. Pitcher Luke Maicon was Second-Team All-Region, while Ishmael made the region’s all-defensive team.