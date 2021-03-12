 Skip to main content
Caldwell’s Wilson collects pitcher of the week honors
Caldwell's Wilson collects pitcher of the week honors

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Jada Wilson was named the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Softball Division II Pitcher of the Week for games played March 1-7. She went 3-0 in the pitcher’s circle last week, picking up a win against then 14th-ranked Florence-Darlington Tech last Friday as well as two wins against Cleveland Community College during a doubleheader last Saturday.

For the week, Wilson allowed no runs or walks in 14 1/3 innings while recording 11 strikeouts.

She is currently 6-0 on the season with an 0.62 ERA, 32 strikeouts in 34 innings, one save and five complete games.

The Cobras are 9-1 on the season and returning to action today at 1 p.m. for a home doubleheader against Surry Community College. On Saturday, Caldwell will host Patrick Henry Community College in another doubleheader that’s scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Jada Wilson

Wilson
