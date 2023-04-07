The National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Men’s Basketball Committee released its All-American selections this week, with Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Toyaz Solomon receiving honorable mention recognition. Solomon is the first player in the program’s Division I history to achieve All-American honors.

A sophomore from Enfield, Solomon averaged 14.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Cobras during the 2022-23 season. He also blocked 43 shots and came up with 15 steals.

Solomon scored a season-high 27 points in the first game of the season against Motlow State, and he finished with 20-plus points in seven games and had eight double-doubles despite missing seven games in December due to injury.

In March, Solomon was named Region 10 Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-region. He helped lead the Cobras to a 22-5 record, including a 10-2 mark and a first-place finish in the Region 10 Division I regular-season standings.

Solomon will play at UNC Asheville next season after signing his national letter of intent in November.