Caldwell puts 9 on NJCAA all-academic teams

HUDSON — Nine student-athletes from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute were named to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s All-Academic teams for the 2021-22 academic year.

Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by the NJCAA if they achieve an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher with at least 24 semester hours completed for the academic year. The criteria for the three All-Academic teams are as follows: NJCAA All-Academic First Team (4.00 GPA), NJCAA All-Academic Second Team (3.80-3.99 GPA) and NJCAA All-Academic Third Team (3.60-3.79 GPA).

Cobras softball player Ashlyn Castle and baseball player Easton Rhoney were honored as members of the NJCAA All-Academic First Team, while second teamers included softball player Zoey Boston and baseball player Jacob Bebber. Meanwhile, third teamers for Caldwell were softball players Juliana Aponte, Kiara Dewey, Mackenzie Johnson and Kaylee Redwine and baseball player Scout Nichols.

Nationwide, 2,852 student-athletes garnered NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors, with 3,322 student-athletes receiving second team nods and 4,221 student-athletes being named to the third team.