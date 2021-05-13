Caldwell puts 8 on all-region baseball team

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team had eight student-athletes named to the 2021 Region 10 Division III All-Region team earlier this week. Seth Willis earned Pitcher of the Year honors, while four other Cobras also made the First Team to go with three Second Team selections.

Caldwell finished 27-11 during its first full season with a 15-0 record in Region 10 Division III play. The Cobras were the Region 10 Division III regular-season champions.

Here’s a list of the Caldwell players named to the All-Region 10 baseball squad (stats are for games played through last Saturday):

FIRST TEAM

• Pitcher of the Year: Seth Willis

A right-handed pitcher from Vale who attended West Lincoln High, Willis appeared in 12 games this season, starting five. His overall record was 4-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts. His ERA ranked 28th nationally and his strikeouts ranked 25th.

• Cole Hales, Infielder

A Faith native who attended Jesse Carson High, Hales had a .330 batting average this season. He also had one home run, 22 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.