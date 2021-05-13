Caldwell puts 8 on all-region baseball team

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team had eight student-athletes named to the 2021 Region 10 Division III All-Region team earlier this week. Seth Willis earned Pitcher of the Year honors, while four other Cobras also made the First Team to go with three Second Team selections.
Caldwell finished 27-11 during its first full season with a 15-0 record in Region 10 Division III play. The Cobras were the Region 10 Division III regular-season champions.
Here’s a list of the Caldwell players named to the All-Region 10 baseball squad (stats are for games played through last Saturday):
FIRST TEAM
• Pitcher of the Year: Seth Willis
A right-handed pitcher from Vale who attended West Lincoln High, Willis appeared in 12 games this season, starting five. His overall record was 4-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts. His ERA ranked 28th nationally and his strikeouts ranked 25th.
• Cole Hales, Infielder
A Faith native who attended Jesse Carson High, Hales had a .330 batting average this season. He also had one home run, 22 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.
• Noah Love, Infielder
A Concord native who attended Jay M. Robinson High, Love hit .397 this season with five homers, 38 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. He also ranked fifth nationally with 17 doubles.
• Hayden Setzer, Outfielder and Pitcher
At the plate, Salisbury native Setzer had a .342 batting average to go with 10 homers, which ranked 10th nationally. Additionally, the East Rowan High graduate had 30 RBIs and six stolen bases to go with eight appearances (five starts) on the mound, where he went 4-1 with a 4.99 ERA and 37 strikeouts.
• Tyler Bradley, Designated Hitter
A Bessemer City native who graduated from North Gaston High, Bradley batted .235 this season. He had one homer and 25 RBIs.
SECOND TEAM
• Jermie Greene, Infielder
A Troutman native who attended Statesville High, Greene hit .298 with four homers this season. In addition, he registered 32 RBIs and seven stolen bases.
• Michael Logan, Outfielder
Morganton native Logan hit .360 this season with four homers, 33 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. The Freedom High alumnus was also named to the Region 10 Division III All-Defensive team after posting a perfect fielding percentage.