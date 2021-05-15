Caldwell puts 5 on all-region softball team

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team had five student-athletes named to the 2021 Region 10 Division II All-Region team earlier this week. Three players earned spots on the First Team, while two landed on the Second Team.

Caldwell, which is currently in its first full season of play, entered Friday’s National Junior College Athletic Association South Atlantic District tournament game against Pasco-Hernando with a record of 26-14 (the Cobras were 14-6 in Region 10 Division II West Division play en route to a regular-season championship). The contest was held in Burlington.

Here’s a list of the Caldwell players named to the All-Region 10 Division II softball squad (stats are for games played through last Saturday):

First teamBrianna Lewis, Infielder

A native of Purlear who attended West Wilkes High, Lewis had a .362 batting average with one home run, six doubles and 19 RBIs this season. As a pitcher, she appeared in six games, winning one and recording no losses.

Cierra Martin, Catcher/Infielder