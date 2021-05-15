Caldwell puts 5 on all-region softball team

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team had five student-athletes named to the 2021 Region 10 Division II All-Region team earlier this week. Three players earned spots on the First Team, while two landed on the Second Team.
Caldwell, which is currently in its first full season of play, entered Friday’s National Junior College Athletic Association South Atlantic District tournament game against Pasco-Hernando with a record of 26-14 (the Cobras were 14-6 in Region 10 Division II West Division play en route to a regular-season championship). The contest was held in Burlington.
Here’s a list of the Caldwell players named to the All-Region 10 Division II softball squad (stats are for games played through last Saturday):
First teamBrianna Lewis, Infielder
A native of Purlear who attended West Wilkes High, Lewis had a .362 batting average with one home run, six doubles and 19 RBIs this season. As a pitcher, she appeared in six games, winning one and recording no losses.
Cierra Martin, Catcher/Infielder
A Conover native who graduated from Bunker Hill High, Martin batted .361 with five homers, 11 doubles and one triple. She also had 29 RBIs and a .590 slugging percentage.
Jada Wilson, Pitcher
A hurler from Sugar Grove who attended Watauga High, Wilson appeared in 33 games (23 starts) in the pitcher’s circle, compiling an 18-7 record and three saves to go with a 3.36 ERA and 112 strikeouts. At the plate, she had a .295 batting average, 10 homers, three doubles and 32 RBIs.
Second teamJenna Davis, Outfielder
Davis finished with a .326 batting average, five doubles and three triples. The Valdese native and Draughn High alum also had 13 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and 27 runs scored, the latter of which ranked second on the team.
Abby Reeves, Infielder
Caldwell’s leadoff batter, Reeves had a .346 batting average and a .388 on-base percentage. The Lenoir native and Hibriten High graduate also had seven doubles, seven RBIs and team highs in runs scored (34) and stolen bases (18).