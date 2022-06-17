Caldwell puts 4 baseball players on NJCAA All-America teams

Four student-athletes from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute's baseball team were named to the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Baseball All-America teams this week.

Third baseman Cole Hales, a Carson High graduate and Faith native, was named a first team All-American. He had a .357 batting average for the season with 46 RBIs and 73 runs scored (3rd in the nation). Hales drew 45 walks on the season (4th in the nation) and had a .480 on-base percentage, and he was also the Region 10 Player of the Year.

Pitcher Seth Willis, a West Lincoln High grad and Vale native, was named a second team All-American. He went 13-2 on the season with one save, and his 13 wins led the nation. Willis was tied for first in the nation in starts with 16 and led the nation in innings pitched with 92 1/3, also posting an ERA of 2.44 and striking out 101 batters (tied for 3rd in the nation).

Joining Willis as a second team All-American was outfielder Breon Ishmael, a South Mecklenburg High grad and Mint Hill native. He hit .381 on the season with 10 home runs and 19 doubles (6th in the nation), also registering 63 RBIs (10th in the nation) to go with a slugging percentage of .673. In the field, Willis posted a perfect fielding percentage for the season.

Region 10 pitcher of the year Spencer Ledford, a Bandys High grad and Newton native, was named a third team All-American. The right-hander had 13 starts this season, going 10-1 to tie for the fourth-most wins in the nation. Ledford had a 2.63 ERA with 98 strikeouts (5th in the nation) in 78 2/3 innings of work.

Caldwell was 49-9 on the season, winning the NJCAA Region 10 and Mid-Atlantic District championships. The Cobras advanced to the NJCAA Division III Baseball World Series, where they finished third in the nation.