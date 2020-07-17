Caldwell puts 12 athletes on NJCAA all-academic teams

HUDSON — On July 10, the National Junior College Athletic Association released its All-Academic First, Second and Third Teams. Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute had a total of 12 student-athletes honored by the NJCAA for their excellence in the classroom during the 2019-20 academic year.
The criteria for the three All-Academic teams included a 4.00 GPA for first-team players, a 3.80 to 3.99 GPA for second-team players and a 3.60 to 3.79 GPA for third-team players.
Caldwell’s honorees included the following student-athletes:
Justin Chaffin (Baseball), First Team
Thaxton Isenhour (Baseball), First Team
Keaton Snethen (Baseball), First Team
Cody Strain (Baseball), First Team
Jacob Speaks (Baseball), Second Team
Mikayla Hill (Women’s Basketball), Third Team
Kaylee Kanipe (Softball), Third Team
NaKwan Kitchen (Men’s Basketball), Third Team
Khloie Greene (Softball), Third Team
Rion Kussow (Baseball), Third Team
Caleb Peschel (Baseball), Third Team
Logan Russell (Baseball), Third Team
To view a full list of all student-athlete award winners, visit www.njcaa.org.
Nationwide, 9,555 student-athletes garnered All-Academic recognition for achieving a GPA above 3.6. A total of 2,427 student-athletes garnered NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors after achieving a 4.0 GPA. Over 3,000 student-athletes were named to the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team, while over 4,000 received third team recognition.
The NJCAA has been annually recognizing the academic success of its student-athletes since 1983.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!