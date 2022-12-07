Caldwell pulls away from Tusculum JVs

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team routed the Tusculum JV team 102-60 at home Tuesday. The Cobras led 43-31 at the half before rolling to a 42-point victory.

Caldwell (7-1) closed the opening half on a 19-6 run before scoring 13 of the first 15 points in the second half. The Cobras were led by a game-high 21 points from Linwood Grandy, while Ja’Mais Werts scored 13 and Pharrell Boyogueno, Tyrese Gwinn and Marcus Metcalf finished with 10 apiece.

Caldwell also received eight points from Jalen Miller and seven each from Jakari Dula and Wardell Williams, with Justin Hodges scoring six to go with five apiece from RJ Black and Brandon Morgan. On the other side, Tusculum (9-4) was paced by 13 points from Ryan Neal, 10 from Juan Rodriguez and nine from Jalen West.

The Cobras host Northern Virginia on Friday at 7 p.m., while Tusculum is idle until a home game against Milligan’s JV squad on Jan. 22.