Caldwell plays first volleyball match in 14 years

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Catherine Pate, 12, attempts a spike against visiting USC Lancaster on Tuesday in the Cobras’ first volleyball match since 2008, which Caldwell lost in straight sets in Hudson. The Cobras dropped the opening set by a 25-19 score before losing the next two sets by respective scores of 25-14 and 25-17. USC Lancaster improved to 3-0 on the season ahead of Thursday's road match against USC Union, while Caldwell fell to 0-1 heading into Thursday's trip to Guilford Tech. Both of those matches will begin at 6 p.m.