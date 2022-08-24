 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caldwell plays first volleyball match in 14 years

Catherine Pate
Edward Terry, Caldwell Community College

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Catherine Pate, 12, attempts a spike against visiting USC Lancaster on Tuesday in the Cobras’ first volleyball match since 2008, which Caldwell lost in straight sets in Hudson. The Cobras dropped the opening set by a 25-19 score before losing the next two sets by respective scores of 25-14 and 25-17. USC Lancaster improved to 3-0 on the season ahead of Thursday's road match against USC Union, while Caldwell fell to 0-1 heading into Thursday's trip to Guilford Tech. Both of those matches will begin at 6 p.m.

