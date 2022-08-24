Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Catherine Pate, 12, attempts a spike against visiting USC Lancaster on Tuesday in the Cobras’ first volleyball match since 2008, which Caldwell lost in straight sets in Hudson. The Cobras dropped the opening set by a 25-19 score before losing the next two sets by respective scores of 25-14 and 25-17. USC Lancaster improved to 3-0 on the season ahead of Thursday's road match against USC Union, while Caldwell fell to 0-1 heading into Thursday's trip to Guilford Tech. Both of those matches will begin at 6 p.m.
Caldwell plays first volleyball match in 14 years
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wake Forest 'optimistic' about having QB Sam Hartman back this season. Coach: We'll know more in the next two weeks.
Wake Forest's quarterback has been out since Aug. 9 with an undisclosed injury. Coach Dave Clawson says he's optimistic.
The South Atlantic Conference announced its preseason cross country polls for both the women and the men this week, with the Lenoir-Rhyne wome…
The South Atlantic Conference announced its preseason volleyball coaches’ poll this week, with Lenoir-Rhyne being selected as the league’s fou…
The South Atlantic Conference announced its preseason men’s and women’s soccer polls on Tuesday, with Lenoir-Rhyne predicted to finish second …
The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program has released its 2022 fall schedule.
Alabama trustees OK 8-year, $93.6M extension for Nick Saban
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman out indefinitely. 'Seeing him out here today ... that's reassuring,' Blake Whiteheart says.
While Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will be out indefinitely after undergoing a medical procedure for a "non-football-related" condition, his presence at practice Wednesday is already rallying teammates.