Caldwell names head volleyball coach

HUDSON — The athletic department at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute announces the hiring of Brian Harris as head coach of the volleyball program. Harris comes to Caldwell from Wake Tech, where he served as head coach of the Eagles' volleyball program. Caldwell will be restarting its volleyball program in the fall of 2022, fielding its first team since 2008.

Harris had been the volleyball coach at Wake Tech for three years. In his first season with the Eagles, he guided them to a 20-5 record and a semifinal appearance in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 10 tournament. Wake Tech did not field a team during the 2020 season due to COVID-19. In the recently completed 2021 season, the Eagles finished 16-5, losing in the quarterfinals of the Region 10 tournament to top-seeded Surry Community College. Harris comes to Hudson with an overall NJCAA record of 36-10.

Harris came to Wake Tech after serving as head volleyball coach at Rolesville High School (2015-18). Harris has also served as a head coach in the Triangle Volleyball Club. He has been coaching volleyball at multiple levels since 2005.