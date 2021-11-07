Caldwell men's basketball wins season opener

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team kicked off the 2021-22 season in the Senators Tip-Off Classic on Friday at Walters State Community College. The Cobras earned a 72-67 victory over Motlow State behind 16 points from Isaiah Pruett, 13 from Toyaz Solomon and 12 from Shawn Nelson.

Caldwell (1-0) also received seven points from Caleb Mauldin and six apiece from RJ Black and Deonte Randolph. Amarie Elijah-Kilby chipped in four points to go with three each from Kalib Baker and Charles Bryson and two from Derrick Quansah.

The Cobras led 31-29 at the half before outscoring Motlow State (1-2) by three points in the second half.

Brandon Nichols led the Bucks with 19 points, while Nico Ashley also reached double figures with 11.

Caldwell continued the Senators Tip-Off Classic against host Walters State on Saturday, while Motlow State took on Cape Fear. The Cobras’ first home contest will be against Catawba Valley Community College on Wednesday at 7 p.m.