Caldwell men's basketball tops CVCC 96-84

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team knocked off Catawba Valley Community College on the road Wednesday in Hickory, winning 96-84 to improve to 3-0 this season. On the other side, the Red Hawks dropped to 1-2.

The Cobras trailed 49-48 at halftime before outscoring CVCC 48-35 in the second half. Caldwell was led by 20 points from Toyaz Soloman, with Charles Bryson adding 12 and Shawn Nelson scoring 11.

RJ Black added nine points for Caldwell, which also got eight apiece from Kalib Baker and Amarie Elijah-Kirby to go with seven from Jordan Stinson. Additionally, the Cobras received six points each from Caleb Mauldin, Isaiah Pruett and Deonte Randolph and three from Justin Hodges.

The game’s leading scorer was CVCC’s Collin Lewis with 21 points, while Nasim Fuller and Shad Thomas scored 13 each to go with 12 from Darien Wynn and 10 from Demetrius Washington. Anthony Allen added eight for the Red Hawks, with Anthony Isbell scoring three and Timothy Brown and Daeron Smith notching two apiece.

Caldwell faces Andrew College at South Georgia State next Friday at 6 p.m., while CVCC’s next contest will be a home game against Johnston Community College next Saturday at 3 p.m.