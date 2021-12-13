Caldwell men's basketball defeats Walters State, Moravian Prep

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team earned two home wins this past weekend, knocking off Walters State by an 89-61 final on Friday before defeating Moravian Prep by a 93-55 score on Saturday. With the wins, the Cobras are now 9-1 on the season entering next Friday’s contest against Combine Academy, which will be held at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex at 4 p.m.

Against Walters State, Caldwell was led by 16 points from Toyaz Solomon, with Shawn Nelson adding 15 and Josh Dupree scoring 13. Charles Bryson and Deonte Randolph chipped in eight points apiece for the Cobras, who also received seven from Kalib Baker.

In the victory over Moravian Prep, Caldwell got a game-high 17 points from Amarie Elijah-Kirby to go with 11 from Solomon. Randolph added nine points, while Bryson scored seven and Gracian Kolodziej, Nedas Nacickas and Isaiah Pruett had six apiece.