Caldwell men's basketball advances to national tournament

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team won the first Region 10 Division I tournament championship in program history at home Saturday. The second-seeded Cobras knocked off fourth-seeded USC Salkehatchie 68-66 to advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I tournament March 14-19 at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Caleb Mauldin was Caldwell’s leading scorer with 16 points, while Josh Dupree added 13 and Shawn Nelson scored 12. The Cobras (25-7) also received nine points from Isaiah Pruett, six from RJ Black, five apiece from Charles Bryson and Toyaz Solomon and two from Amarie Elijah-Kirby

The Indians (19-13) got a game-high 20 points from Derrick Sinkler Jr., with Kailee White scoring 12 and Trevur Smalls finishing with 11. Tre’von Spillers added eight points for USC Salkehatchie, which also got six from Stephan Gadson, five from Lee Langstaff II and four from Kharye Cayne.

The bracket for the NJCAA Division I tournament will be revealed during a selection show on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Twenty-four teams will compete for the national title, and tickets are available at www.njcaa.org/tickets.