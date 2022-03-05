 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caldwell men's basketball advances to national tournament
0 Comments
top story

Caldwell men's basketball advances to national tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Caldwell Community College men's basketball

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Region 10 Division I tournament championship on Saturday in Hudson. The Cobras defeated USC Salkehatchie 68-66 to advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I tournament March 14-19 in Hutchinson, Kansas.

 Edward Terry/Caldwell Community College

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team won the first Region 10 Division I tournament championship in program history at home Saturday. The second-seeded Cobras knocked off fourth-seeded USC Salkehatchie 68-66 to advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I tournament March 14-19 at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Caleb Mauldin was Caldwell’s leading scorer with 16 points, while Josh Dupree added 13 and Shawn Nelson scored 12. The Cobras (25-7) also received nine points from Isaiah Pruett, six from RJ Black, five apiece from Charles Bryson and Toyaz Solomon and two from Amarie Elijah-Kirby

The Indians (19-13) got a game-high 20 points from Derrick Sinkler Jr., with Kailee White scoring 12 and Trevur Smalls finishing with 11. Tre’von Spillers added eight points for USC Salkehatchie, which also got six from Stephan Gadson, five from Lee Langstaff II and four from Kharye Cayne.

The bracket for the NJCAA Division I tournament will be revealed during a selection show on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Twenty-four teams will compete for the national title, and tickets are available at www.njcaa.org/tickets.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert