Caldwell men win, CVCC women fall

Two local college basketball teams were in action on Thursday, with the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team defeating visiting Spartanburg Methodist 77-57 in Hudson in the semifinals of the Region 10 Division I tournament and the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team losing to host Wake Tech 68-58 in Raleigh in the semifinals of the Region 10/Southeast District tournament.

The second-seeded Caldwell men (24-7) received 19 points from Toyaz Solomon to lead all scorers, while Amarie Elijah-Kirby had 14, Shawn Nelson scored 12 and Charles Bryson and Josh Dupree finished with nine apiece. On the other side, third-seeded Spartanburg Methodist (22-9) got 16 points from Ephraim Butler, 13 from Sitoney Diedhiou and 12 from Jamarvious Jones.

The Cobras led 36-24 at halftime before winning by a 20-point final margin. They never trailed in the contest and led by as many as 21 points with 1:10 remaining in the second half.

Caldwell will host USC Salkehatchie for the Region 10 Division I championship today at 1 p.m. Seeded fourth, USC Salkehatchie (19-12) defeated top-seeded Brunswick 62-51 in Thursday’s other semifinal contest.

No box score was available for the 10-point loss suffered by the CVCC women, who finish the season at 17-7 and were the No. 4 seed in their tournament. Top-seeded Wake Tech (25-1) will host second-seeded Cape Fear (17-5) in the title game today at 2 p.m.