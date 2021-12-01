Caldwell men top Louisburg, remain unbeaten

LOUISBURG — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men's basketball team, ranked 25th in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association Division I poll, kept its perfect record intact with a 99-87 road win over Louisburg on Tuesday. The Cobras are now 7-0, while the Hurricanes are 5-4.

Caldwell jumped out to a 50-37 lead at halftime before being outscored 50-49 in the second half. The visitors were paced by 18 points from Josh Dupree, with Deonte Randolph adding 15 and Shawn Nelson scoring 14.

RJ Black and Isaiah Pruett chipped in 11 points apiece for the Cobras, who also got 10 from Toyaz Solomon. Charles Bryson scored nine points, while Kalib Baker and Amarie Kirby notched five each and Caleb Mauldin finished with one.

Luke Jones led all scorers with 24 points for Louisburg, while Jahiem Niblett scored 18 and Kevin Boykin added 10. Caleek Coble was next with nine points, and Justin Stephens chipped in seven.

Other scorers for the Hurricanes were Anthony Harris and Dedrick Powell with five points each, Jordan White with four, Harry Cash with three and Trevon Dozier with two.

Caldwell visits Sandhills Community College on Saturday at 3 p.m., while Louisburg travels to Guilford Tech at the same time.