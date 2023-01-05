 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caldwell men rout Winston-Salem Christian

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team knocked off Winston-Salem Christian School 85-60 at home Wednesday. The Cobras were up 39-32 at the half before rolling to a 25-point victory to improve to 12-2 and drop the Lions to 8-4.

The Cobras were led by 16 points from Tyrese Gwinn, with Brandon Morgan adding 12, RJ Black scoring nine, Caleb Mauldin tallying eight and Jakari Dula and James Freeman each finishing with seven. Caldwell also received six points apiece from Garreth Edgecombe, Linwood Grandy and Jalen Miller, five from Marcus Metcalf and three from Justin Hodges.

Winston-Salem Christian got a game-high 22 points from Jaylan Jackson to go with nine from Isaiah Wimbush, six apiece from Maykel Petit-Canny and Max Thornton and five each from Ethan Hoo and DeAngelo Canty. Chi Shannon added three points for the Lions, with Suan Diawara and Noah Rajakoba chipping in two apiece.

Caldwell travels to Richard Bland on Saturday at 3 p.m. for a contest that will be livestreamed on Richard Bland’s YouTube channel. The Cobras’ next home game will be against Brunswick Community College on Jan. 14 at 3 p.m., which will represent the first of five straight home contests for Caldwell.

