Caldwell men get past Denmark Tech

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Region 10 Division I tournament with a 72-61 quarterfinal victory over visiting Denmark Tech on Tuesday.

The second-seeded Cobras led 39-29 at the half before earning an 11-point win over the eighth-seeded Panthers.

Leading Caldwell (23-7) in scoring was Caleb Mauldin with 17 points, while Toyaz Solomon scored 14 and Charles Bryson added 11. Isaiah Pruett and Josh Dupree chipped in nine and eight points, respectively, for the Cobras, who will host third-seeded Spartanburg Methodist (22-8) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. today.

Lamont Sams of Denmark Tech (3-24) was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points, while Latrell Marshall finished with 18. The Panthers trailed 5-0 early and never led in the game, falling behind by as many as 18 points in the opening half and 17 in the second half.

Tonight’s other semifinal matchup will pit fourth-seeded USC Salkehatchie (18-12) against top-seeded Brunswick (22-7), with the winner moving on to Saturday’s championship game. Saturday’s contest will be hosted by the highest remaining seed.