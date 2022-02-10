Caldwell men earn road win over Spartanburg Methodist

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Spartanburg Methodist 88-75 on the road Tuesday.

The Cobras’ Shawn Nelson finished with a game-high 21 points, while Josh Dupree had 20, Toyaz Solomon tallied 11, Caleb Mauldin scored nine and Charles Bryson and Isaiah Pruett added eight apiece.

On the other side, the Pioneers (17-6, 6-4 Region 10 Division I) received 16 points each from Jayden Byrd and Jamarvious Jones. Additionally, Spartanburg Methodist got 13 points from Ephriam Butler and seven apiece from Sitony Diedhiou and Javi Marlowe.

Caldwell (20-4, 7-2) trailed 47-34 at the half before dominating the contest in the second half. The Cobras began the second half on a 10-0 run and were led by 14 points apiece from Nelson and Dupree after halftime.

The Cobras host USC Salkehatchie at 6 p.m. today, while Spartanburg Methodist visits Cape Fear Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday. Caldwell’s game tonight will be Alumni Night, with an alumni social starting at 5 p.m. in Room E-120. Alumni planning to attend the event and game are asked to pre-register online at www.cccti.edu.