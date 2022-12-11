Caldwell men defeat Northern Virginia for 8th straight win

HUDSON — Since losing its season opener against Motlow State Community College by a single point in overtime, the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball has done nothing but win, win and win some more. The Cobras made it eight straight victories on Friday, routing visiting Northern Virginia Community College 89-57 to improve to 8-1 overall and drop the Nighthawks to 2-9.

Caldwell led 33-24 at the half before outscoring the Nighthawks 56-33 in the second half. The Cobras’ Pharrell Boyogueno led all scorers with 20 points, while Jalen Miller scored 14, Jakari Dula and Ja’Mais Werts finished with nine apiece and RJ Black and Wardell Williams each scored eight.

Boyogueno scored 15 of his points after halftime as Caldwell pulled away from Northern Virginia, which was led by 15 points from Terrell Neal. George Howe added 10 points for the Nighthawks, who also got nine from Lavion Morales.

Caldwell will finish its four-game homestand against Moravian Prep on Tuesday at 5 p.m., while Northern Virginia traveled to Mountain Gateway Community College on Saturday before visiting Hagerstown Community College on Monday at 7:30 p.m.