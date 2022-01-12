 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caldwell men cruise past Richard Bland 94-64
Caldwell men cruise past Richard Bland 94-64

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team defeated Richard Bland on the road Saturday. The Cobras notched a 94-64 victory over the Statesmen behind a game-high 20 points from Charles Bryson, 17 from Shawn Nelson, 12 from Caleb Mauldin and 10 from Toyaz Solomon.

Amarie Elijah-Kirby added eight points for the Cobras (14-2, 1-0 Region 10 Division I), who also received six from Deonte Randolph and four from Isaiah Pruitt. Caldwell’s RJ Black, Kalib Baker, Chance Bryson, Josh Dupree and Justin Hodge all scored three points, while Merdi Asumani finished with two.

Richard Bland (5-8, 0-2) was led by 19 points from Jordan Morris, with Kevon West adding 11 and Isaiah Richardson scoring eight. Other scorers for the Statesmen included Josiah Jones, Kelby Saunders Jr. and Eric Wood with five points apiece, Deronne Cheairs and D’Shun Edwards with four each and Daquan Johnson with three.

Caldwell hosts Spartanburg Methodist tonight at 7 p.m., while Richard Bland traveled to Bryant & Stratton (Virginia) on Tuesday before visiting USC Salkehatchie on Friday at 7 p.m.

Shawn Nelson

Nelson
