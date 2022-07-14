Caldwell holding open gyms for volleyball

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is introducing women’s volleyball this fall, and there are a few roster spots available for the upcoming season. For recent high school graduates interested in playing volleyball for the Cobras, the team will be conducting open gyms on four dates.

The first open gym will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while another open gym takes place next Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. July 23 will feature open gym from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the final open gym to be held on July 28 from 4 to 6 p.m.

All four open gyms will take place at the Caldwell gymnasium, located inside the E-Building on the Cobras’ campus. For more information, email coach Brian Harris at beharris@cccti.edu or reach him by calling 919-395-3384.