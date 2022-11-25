Caldwell collects another win over CVCC

For the second time this season, the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team defeated Catawba Valley Community College, topping the Red Hawks 93-91 on the road Wednesday in Hickory.

The Cobras (5-1) rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to complete the season sweep of CVCC (4-2), which also started the game on an 8-0 run before Caldwell responded with a 17-8 spurt to take a one-point advantage with 13:23 remaining in the opening half. The Cobras’ largest lead was 46-34 late in the first half, but the Red Hawks ended the half on a 12-3 run to trail 49-46 at the break.

Caldwell was down by double digits midway through the second half before making its comeback. The Cobras’ Toyaz Solomon led all scorers with 21 points, including a basket with 32.5 seconds left that broke an 88-all tie and gave Caldwell the lead for good.

Jalen Miller added 16 points for the Cobras, who also received 13 from RJ Black and 11 from Caleb Mauldin. Meanwhile, CVCC was led by 19 points from Shad Thomas, 18 apiece from Javen Chandler and Braden Graham and 11 from Evan Presnell.

Caldwell hosts Sandhills Community College next Friday at 6 p.m., while CVCC is at Davidson-Davie next Wednesday at 7 p.m.