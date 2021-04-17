Caldwell basketball puts 4 players on all-region teams

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men's and women's basketball teams each had two student-athletes named to the Region 10 Division I all-region teams for the 2021 season. In addition, Paola Martinez was named women's basketball player of the year for Region 10.
Men's Basketball: Jalen Crowder and Demitri Dixon were named all-region, the first time since Caldwell has been competing at the Division I level that multiple players have made the all-region team in the same season.
Crowder, a 6-foot 3 guard from Asheville, averaged 14.1 points per game. He started 16 of Caldwell’s 17 games and reached double digits in scoring in 12 of those games. His season high was a 33-point performance in an 87-79 win at Brunswick on Feb. 27. He shot 41.2% on his 3-point field goal attempts. He was the Region 10 Division I player of the week for Feb. 22-28.
Dixon, a 6-foot guard from Charlotte, averaged 16.7 points per game, starting and appearing in 15 games for the Cobras this season. He scored in double digits in 11 games, including a 30-point outing in the Region 10 tournament semifinal victory over USC Salkehatchie on April 8. Dixon also averaged 6.2 assists per game and was named the Region 10 Division I Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 15-21.
Women’s Basketball: Paola Martinez was selected as the Region 10 Division I women’s basketball player of the year and named to the all-region team. The guard from Fort Mill, South Carolina, averaged 13.9 points per game while also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Her season-high performance came in Caldwell’s 84-58 win over Denmark Tech on March 27, when she scored 32 points. Martinez appeared in 17 games for the Cobras this season, starting in 11 of those games and posting double digits in scoring in 13 games.
Joining Martinez on the all-region team from Caldwell was Amiya Randles. The guard from Conover averaged 7.8 points per game while dishing out 2.2 assists per game. She scored a season-high 18 points in a 91-85 loss at Denmark Tech on March 13. Randles appeared in 18 games for the Cobras and scored double digits in seven of those games.