Caldwell basketball puts 4 players on all-region teams

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men's and women's basketball teams each had two student-athletes named to the Region 10 Division I all-region teams for the 2021 season. In addition, Paola Martinez was named women's basketball player of the year for Region 10.

Men's Basketball: Jalen Crowder and Demitri Dixon were named all-region, the first time since Caldwell has been competing at the Division I level that multiple players have made the all-region team in the same season.

Crowder, a 6-foot 3 guard from Asheville, averaged 14.1 points per game. He started 16 of Caldwell’s 17 games and reached double digits in scoring in 12 of those games. His season high was a 33-point performance in an 87-79 win at Brunswick on Feb. 27. He shot 41.2% on his 3-point field goal attempts. He was the Region 10 Division I player of the week for Feb. 22-28.

Dixon, a 6-foot guard from Charlotte, averaged 16.7 points per game, starting and appearing in 15 games for the Cobras this season. He scored in double digits in 11 games, including a 30-point outing in the Region 10 tournament semifinal victory over USC Salkehatchie on April 8. Dixon also averaged 6.2 assists per game and was named the Region 10 Division I Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 15-21.