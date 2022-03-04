 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caldwell baseball tops Patrick & Henry
Caldwell baseball tops Patrick & Henry

Caldwell Community College Cobras

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team defeated Patrick & Henry on the road Wednesday, winning 10-8 in a game where the Cobras scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to overcome a 7-5 deficit. Caldwell improved to 5-6, while the Patriots fell to 8-5.

Caldwell totaled 11 hits as a team, with Breon Ishmael recording four hits including a home run to go with two hits from Jermie Greene and one hit apiece from Cole Hales, Jacob Bebber, Michael Logan, Steven Smith and Patrick Usher, the latter of whom also hit a homer. Cobras reliever Jarrett Penland was the winning pitcher thanks to two innings of two-run (one earned), two-hit ball with two strikeouts and no walks.

Caldwell travels to USC Lancaster for a three-game series starting today at 3 p.m. The teams will complete the series with a doubleheader on Saturday at noon.

