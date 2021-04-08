Caldwell baseball takes two from third-ranked Patrick Henry

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team swept a home doubleheader against Patrick Henry Community College on Wednesday, winning 9-3 in Game 1 and 8-4 in the nightcap. The Cobras combined to outhit the Patriots 15-7 during the twin bill.
In Game 1, Caldwell (14-7) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning before adding four in the second. The Cobras tacked on single runs in the fourth and sixth frames to increase their advantage in support of winning pitcher Spencer Ledford, a 2020 Bandys High graduate who threw three innings of two-run, two-hit ball with five strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman.
The Cobras’ Noah Love was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBIs in the opening contest, while Mike Logan added an RBI double to go with an RBI single from Cole Hales, an RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Jermie Greene and a sacrifice fly from Tyler Bradley.
Caldwell’s Jamisen Eichacker earned the win in relief during Game 2, giving up no runs and one hit with two strikeouts and two walks. Logan had a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth, while Love and Bradley added two-run homers in the fifth before an RBI single from Greene in the sixth completed the Cobras’ comeback from a 4-0 deficit after 3 1/2 innings.
Patrick Henry (24-7), which was ranked No. 3 in this week’s National Junior College Athletic Association Division II poll, had won five straight games prior to Wednesday. The Cobras, who are now 10-1 at home this season, host a doubleheader against Thomas Nelson Community College on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. before playing a single game against the Gators on Sunday at noon.
The Patriots host a twin bill against Cleveland Community College on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. before playing a single game against the Yetis on Sunday at noon.
SOFTBALL
Caldwell splits with Spartanburg Methodist
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Cobras collected a 7-6 victory in the opening game of Wednesday’s road doubleheader, but fell 3-1 in Game 2. Jada Wilson was the winning pitcher in Game 1 thanks to a complete-game effort in which she struck out four and walked one.
Caldwell (18-8) was also paced by Wilson at the plate in Game 1, as she finished with two hits and three RBIs to go with two hits and one RBI from Brittney Reynolds. Former Hibriten High standout Abby Reeves had one hit for the Cobras, as did Cierra Martin, Savanna Doyle and Lauren Spears.
In Game 2, Caldwell lost despite outhitting the Pioneers (12-22) 6-5. Reeves and Hailey Robertson had two hits apiece, while Newton-Conover High alumnus Mackenzie Johnson finished with one hit and the Cobras’ lone RBI and Cierra Martin collected the other hit for the visitors.
Caldwell visits Louisburg College for a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. before hosting a doubleheader against Cleveland Community College on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, Spartanburg Methodist hosts a twin bill against Patrick Henry on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. before playing two home games against Georgia Military College on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.