Caldwell baseball takes two from third-ranked Patrick Henry

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team swept a home doubleheader against Patrick Henry Community College on Wednesday, winning 9-3 in Game 1 and 8-4 in the nightcap. The Cobras combined to outhit the Patriots 15-7 during the twin bill.

In Game 1, Caldwell (14-7) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning before adding four in the second. The Cobras tacked on single runs in the fourth and sixth frames to increase their advantage in support of winning pitcher Spencer Ledford, a 2020 Bandys High graduate who threw three innings of two-run, two-hit ball with five strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman.

The Cobras’ Noah Love was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBIs in the opening contest, while Mike Logan added an RBI double to go with an RBI single from Cole Hales, an RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Jermie Greene and a sacrifice fly from Tyler Bradley.

Caldwell’s Jamisen Eichacker earned the win in relief during Game 2, giving up no runs and one hit with two strikeouts and two walks. Logan had a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth, while Love and Bradley added two-run homers in the fifth before an RBI single from Greene in the sixth completed the Cobras’ comeback from a 4-0 deficit after 3 1/2 innings.