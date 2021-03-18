Caldwell baseball sweeps Montreat JV at L.P. Frans

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team hosted a doubleheader against Montreat’s JV squad on Wednesday at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory. The Cobras won the first game by a 10-0 final in six innings before taking the nightcap by a 6-3 score.

Michael Logan went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored for Caldwell (7-6) in Game 1, with his two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth ending the contest via the 10-run mercy rule. Darien Farley added a 2-for-3 performance with two doubles and two runs scored, while Jermie Green collected two RBIs to go with an RBI triple from Hayden Setzer and an RBI groundout from Jake Ortiz.

In Game 2, Caldwell’s Noah Love was 2-for-4 with a double, single and two runs scored for the Cobras, with Cole Hales, Greene, Setzer and Patrick Usher each adding RBIs. Cody Smart was the winning pitcher after tossing two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief with three strikeouts and no walks, while Olen Stamper won the first game thanks to four innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with six strikeouts and one walk.

Caldwell travels to Surry Community College on Saturday for a doubleheader that is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. The Cobras also host a single game against Surry on Sunday at noon.

