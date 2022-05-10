Caldwell baseball captures conference tournament crown

MOORESVILLE — Top-seeded Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute won the Region 10 Division III baseball tournament for the first time in program history this past weekend at Moor Park. The Cobras defeated third-seeded Surry Community College 9-1 in Monday’s championship game, outhitting the Knights 6-2 in the contest.

Caldwell’s Hayden Setzer earned the win after striking out 15 in eight innings of one-run, two-hit ball, issuing no walks and hitting a batter. He had six 1-2-3 innings and retired 15 batters in a row at one point.

The Cobras (44-7) received a solo home run from Steven Smith in the bottom of the first inning, while Cole Hales registered a two-run single in the second. Breon Ishmael added a two-run double in the seventh to go with an RBI single from Kayl Ratliff.

Prior to the win over Surry, Caldwell knocked off fourth-seeded Thomas Nelson 12-0 in five innings on Saturday before beating Surry 10-0 in six innings on Sunday. The Region 10 Division III tournament was a double-elimination event.

Caldwell visits Region 20 champion Community College of Albemarle County this weekend in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the best-of-three Mid-Atlantic District championship series. The winner of the series will earn an automatic bid to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III national championship May 28 through June 2 at Pioneer Park on the campus of Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tennessee.