Bulldogs snap 5-game losing streak to LR

Wingate has the top-ranked defense in Division II football, and on Saturday afternoon, the Bulldogs showcased what they can do on that side of the ball. After falling behind by three scores, host Lenoir-Rhyne battled back to take a fourth-quarter lead before succumbing to its South Atlantic Conference rivals by a 24-21 final.

The Bulldogs moved to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the SAC after capturing their fifth win in a row, while the Bears fell to 6-3 and 5-2. The loss was No. 22 LR’s second straight following five consecutive victories, and it snapped a five-game winning streak against Wingate.

“Just a bunch of grit and resolve,” LR coach Mike Jacobs said of his team’s second-half rally. “At the end of the day we’re still just an extremely young football team. ... The offense got going, the defense gave us a couple of short fields and our kids are just resilient. At the end of the day we were just a couple of plays away.”

Each of the Bears’ first three drives ended in three-and-outs, while Wingate failed to score on its first two possessions before finding the end zone on a 19-yard pass from Shaw Crocker to Kamar Desor with 3:08 remaining in the opening quarter. LR was able to move the ball into Wingate territory on its next series, but quarterback Sean White was sacked by Marquise Fleming on fourth-and-7 to give the ball back to the Bulldogs, who received a 35-yard field goal from Ethan Evans at the 10-minute mark of the second quarter.

Following another three-and-out by LR, Wingate took nearly seven minutes off the clock as it moved the ball 53 yards in 12 plays and scored on a 5-yard run from Ryder Martin with 1:50 remaining until halftime. But the Bears responded with their first big play of the day as Malik Simmons (two receptions for 76 yards) hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass from White in the final minute of the second quarter to cut the deficit to 17-7 at the half.

A flurry of interceptions occurred early in the third quarter, with Wingate and LR registering two picks apiece in a span of six plays. Dontorian Best and Justin Armwood had interceptions for the Bulldogs, while Devin Hibbitt came up with both of the Bears’ picks.

Following Hibbitt’s second interception, the Bears took possession at the Wingate 18-yard line and scored in three plays, crossing the goal line on a 7-yard TD pass from White to Kelin Parsons, who led all receivers with 92 yards on four catches. Then LR took a 21-17 lead at the 9:42 mark of the fourth quarter when Deondre Lester (five receptions for 50 yards) hauled in a 14-yard TD reception.

“Devin is a sophomore for us who has just seen his role increase as a full-time starter this year, he’s continued to be a guy who’s constantly around the ball,” said Jacobs of Hibbitt, who also had 13 tackles (10 solo) in addition to his two interceptions. “He did a great job on both those interceptions today, and those two plays helped swing momentum and give us some really strong field position to get back and ultimately take a lead in the game.”

Nevertheless, White threw his third interception of the contest on the Bears’ next drive, which began near their own goal line. Dequan Mosley returned the ball to the LR 6, and on third down Crocker found Trevor Grant in the back of the end zone for a 10-yard strike that turned out to be the game-winner.

The Bears ended up punting on their next drive, but forced Wingate into a three-and-out to regain possession with 1:51 to play. Following a 16-yard pass from White to Parsons on the initial play of the drive, four straight incompletions handed the ball back to the Bulldogs, who ran out the clock to escape with a three-point victory.

White completed 18 of 35 passes for 292 yards, but threw the three interceptions in addition to his three TD passes. He was also sacked four times, with Wingate’s Fleming, Davon Gilmore, Justin Rhodes and Sirod Cook notching one apiece. Additionally, the Bulldogs limited LR to a season-low 12 yards on 21 carries.

“They’re the number one defense in the country for a reason,” said Jacobs of Wingate. “They force you to run uphill into a lot of tough looks and to their credit they did a nice job of that. Also I thought the game kind of dictated it a little bit, when you’re down things loosen up a little bit and you’ve got to throw the football to come back. So it was just kind of a product of them doing a really nice job and us having to throw it a little more because of the score.”

For Wingate, Crocker was held to 8-of-17 passing for 72 yards with the two TDs and two interceptions. Trevor Bryant led the Bulldogs’ receiving corps with 33 yards on four catches, while teammate Kalen Clark was the game’s leading rusher with 21 carries for 69 yards and Wingate finished with 178 yards on 53 carries as a team.

Field position also played a big part, as Evans averaged 45.4 yards on eight punts, pinning LR inside its own 20 five times while also recording touchbacks on four of his five kickoffs. Punter Michael Owen was solid for the Bears as well — averaging 43.9 yards on seven punts — and Johnathan Medlin made all three of his extra point attempts to improve to 37-for-39 (94.9%) on the season, but LR ultimately saw its comeback attempt fall just short.

“You can learn from every win and loss, and our kids were fantastic all week,” said Jacobs. “They earned the right to play well today and we played a really good team and we didn’t make enough plays at the end of the day and that cost us, but it doesn’t change our love and our care for them and I just want to see them respond positively.”

Wingate hosts Newberry next Saturday at 2 p.m., while the Bears travel to Catawba at the same time.

Notes: Sophomore linebacker Jon Ross Maye had a game-high 15 tackles (nine solo) for LR, including a pair of tackles for loss. Jacobs said he’s “been a leader almost since the day he walked on campus and he plays with extreme passion and it just means a lot to him.”.... Wingate sophomore running back Corey Siemer, who played high school football at Fred T. Foard, finished with one carry for 8 yards in his return to his hometown of Hickory.