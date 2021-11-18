Bulldogs outlast L-R women in OT to begin SAC play

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team hasn’t won its South Atlantic Conference opener since 2014, but the Bears came close to doing so on Wednesday evening. L-R led at the end of each of the first two quarters before visiting Wingate rallied to force overtime, ultimately earning a 71-68 win over their SAC foes at Shuford Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs’ second victory in a row ran their record to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in SAC play, while L-R dropped its second straight to fall to 1-2 and 0-1. Wingate’s Bryanna Troutman was the game’s leading scorer with 26 points and she also had seven rebounds, with the Bears receiving a team-high 18 points from Emily Harman to go with seven rebounds and six assists.
“We had Troutman circled on our scouting reporting. We knew she was a go-to player, a big-time player,” L-R coach Grahm Smith said. “She hurt us last year and we knew that they were gonna feed her down low and they sure did, and she went off for 26 points.
“I thought we battled hard,” he continued. “But players make plays and she’s a player, so we have to do a better job with that as far as trying to get the ball out of her hands the next time we play them and do a little bit better job defensively.”
L-R jumped out to a 10-2 lead behind two layups from Brandi Hudson, a layup from Blaikley Crooks, a right-wing jumper from Tilda Lindstrom and a layup from Harman. Wingate’s only points during the run came on a Troutman layup, but the Bears made five of their first seven shots to build an eight-point advantage midway through the first quarter.
Wingate was able to cut into the deficit a bit thanks to 3-pointers from Lauren Sullivan and Hannah Clark, but the Bears also knocked down a pair of triples in the opening frame, both from the left wing. Harman drained the first, while Alyssa Wagner made the second to put L-R up 20-13 entering the second quarter.
The Bulldogs opened the second period on a 7-0 run that included a layup and a three-point play from Troutman and a steal and layup from Jaia Wilson. L-R finally scored on a putback from Crooks — a sophomore Freedom High graduate who filled up the stat sheet with six points, six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal — while a putback from Lindstrom and a layup from Hudson made it 26-20 in favor of the hosts.
Nevertheless, Wingate battled back to within three at 31-28 heading into halftime. A right-wing 3 from Haleigh Brandon accounted for the final points of the half, and she nearly drilled another triple to tie the score in the closing seconds but it rolled around the rim and out.
The teams played to a stalemate over the next two quarters, with the third quarter ending in a 42-all tie and the fourth period coming to an end with each squad having scored 57 apiece. Maddie Dillinger scored nine of her 13 points in the fourth to help the Bears keep pace, while Hudson added five of her 15 points and Harman scored the remaining point.
Troutman took over in overtime, although Harman matched her point for point. Each player scored nine points in the extra session, but with the game tied at 66-all in the final minute, Troutman recorded a layup before going 1 of 2 at the foul line on the ensuing Wingate possession.
After Harman brought L-R within a point on two free throws with 3.6 seconds to play, Hannah Clark did the same at the other end with 2.6 seconds remaining. The Bears tried to get off one last shot, but the Bulldogs’ Maeola Willis stole the inbounds pass to seal the win for Wingate.
“Being at home is great,” said Smith, whose team played its first three games in Hickory but won’t return home until Dec. 15. “We feel comfortable here, this is where we practice every single day, so there’s a big-time sense of comfort here. The fans bring that extra element and we didn’t have that last year.
“That really gets the ladies excited, they feed off the energy and I think the crowd was great tonight,” he added. “... We’ll be some road warriors for the next couple of weeks here and then come back in December and try to finish off the semester strong at home.”
In a game that featured 11 ties and nine lead changes, L-R outshot Wingate 46.6% (27 of 58) to 41.3% (26 of 63) from the field but was outshot 53.3% (8 of 15) to 26.3% (5 of 19) from 3-point range. The Bears had 15 blocks and were led by four from Dillinger, who also had six rebounds.
The Bears finished with 23 turnovers that led to 18 points for Wingate, while the Bulldogs committed 20 turnovers that L-R turned into 20 points. Both teams had seven steals, with Wingate holding a 36-34 rebounding edge.
Wingate’s Wilson had 13 points and five assists in support of Troutman’s big night, hitting 6 of 9 field goals and her only 3-point attempt. Eight different Bulldogs scored in the contest, while seven players scored for the Bears.
“We started off hot, got off to a great start,” said Smith, who added that his team’s goal is to win every quarter. “... I think they slowed us down with their 2-3 zone, that really kind of slowed down our offense because we weren’t able to get as many easy looks in transition, and they slowed us down in the half court.
“I think the biggest thing that hurt us the most was probably our lack of ball control,” he continued. “We had 23 turnovers and those are just back-breaking turnovers, giving a team extra possessions over and over and over again, and that killed us. So we need to do a better job taking care of the ball and go from that.”
L-R’s next two contests will be exhibition games at Radford and UNC Greensboro on Friday and Sunday, respectively. The Radford contest tips off at 7 p.m., while the game against UNC Greensboro will begin at 2 p.m.
Wingate continues SAC play on Saturday when it hosts Lincoln Memorial. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Bulldogs’ Cuddy Arena.
