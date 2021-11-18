Bulldogs outlast L-R women in OT to begin SAC play

Wingate was able to cut into the deficit a bit thanks to 3-pointers from Lauren Sullivan and Hannah Clark, but the Bears also knocked down a pair of triples in the opening frame, both from the left wing. Harman drained the first, while Alyssa Wagner made the second to put L-R up 20-13 entering the second quarter.

The Bulldogs opened the second period on a 7-0 run that included a layup and a three-point play from Troutman and a steal and layup from Jaia Wilson. L-R finally scored on a putback from Crooks — a sophomore Freedom High graduate who filled up the stat sheet with six points, six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal — while a putback from Lindstrom and a layup from Hudson made it 26-20 in favor of the hosts.

Nevertheless, Wingate battled back to within three at 31-28 heading into halftime. A right-wing 3 from Haleigh Brandon accounted for the final points of the half, and she nearly drilled another triple to tie the score in the closing seconds but it rolled around the rim and out.

The teams played to a stalemate over the next two quarters, with the third quarter ending in a 42-all tie and the fourth period coming to an end with each squad having scored 57 apiece. Maddie Dillinger scored nine of her 13 points in the fourth to help the Bears keep pace, while Hudson added five of her 15 points and Harman scored the remaining point.