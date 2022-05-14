Bulldogs end LR’s softball season

The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team suffered its second loss of the Southeast Regional tournament on Friday evening, resulting in the host Bears being eliminated from the NCAA Division II playoffs a game short of the championship round. Seventh-seeded Wingate defeated the second-seeded Bears 6-5 in Hickory to oust LR from the double-elimination tournament.

LR lost to third-seeded North Georgia 10-0 earlier Friday after edging Wingate 3-2 in nine innings on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs advanced to Saturday’s championship round against North Georgia (44-15), with Wingate needing two victories over the Nighthawks to move on to the best-of-three Super Regionals.

During Friday’s 6-5 loss to Wingate, both the Bears and Bulldogs scored single runs in the first inning. However, Wingate (37-18) scored three times in the top of the second to take a lead that it would not relinquish. LR (38-16) pulled closer thanks to single runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth frames, while each squad scored twice in the seventh.

Despite the loss, the Bears outhit Wingate 9-7 behind three hits from Savannah Moorefield, two hits including a two-run home run from Lauren Rakes, two hits from Julia Mardigian and one hit apiece from Hannah Jennings and Lora Beth Wood. A graduate student, Moorefield’s three-hit performance gave her a total of 281 career hits, one shy of tying Erin Boone’s program record, and represented her 84th multi-hit game at LR.

Kylee Leonhardt also completed her college career, finishing as the Bears’ all-time leader in homers, RBIs and slugging percentage. Meanwhile, Rakes will enter her senior year with 497 strikeouts at LR and will become the sixth pitcher in program history to reach 500 strikeouts with three more punchouts.