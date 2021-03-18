Buccaneers too much for Caldwell in women’s hoops

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute women’s basketball team hosted Florida SouthWestern State on Tuesday, falling by a 94-59 final in a contest where the Cobras were outscored in every quarter. The Buccaneers jumped out to a 22-15 advantage after the opening period before extending their lead to 43-24 at the half and 69-41 through three frames.

The Bucs (9-4) were led by a game-high 17 points from Sheslanie Laureano, while Tyshonne Tollie and A’Moni Waiters added 14 apiece to go with 13 from Sariana Rodriguez. Patience Williams chipped in eight points for the visitors.

Caldwell (7-10) was paced by 15 points from Paola Martinez and 11 from Pasiko Gvichiani. Mikayla Hill added eight points for the Cobras, who slipped to 5-5 at home this season.

Caldwell travels to Spartanburg Methodist on Friday at 6 p.m., while the Bucs visited Warren Wilson on Wednesday before traveling to Palm Beach State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Caldwell loses both games of Myrtle Beach doubleheader