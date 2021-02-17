 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brunswick women take down Cobras
0 comments

Brunswick women take down Cobras

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Caldwell Community College Cobras

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute women’s basketball team fell 68-63 at the hands of Brunswick Community College on Tuesday at home. The Cobras were down 18-13 after the first quarter and 37-34 at halftime before rallying to take a 57-47 advantage through three periods, although they failed to hang on in the final quarter.

Brunswick (2-4) received a game-high 22 points from Kena Parker, while Hadlya Balser and Alonna Dunlap added 13 apiece. Amanda Barber finished with eight points for the Dolphins.

As for Caldwell (5-3), it was paced by 13 points from Paola Martinez and 12 from Pasiko Gvichiani. Amaya Adams chipped in 10 points for the Cobras, while Mikayla Hill scored seven.

The Cobras visit Spartanburg Methodist on Saturday at 1 p.m., while Brunswick hosts Patrick Henry on Sunday at 2 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

L-R announces updated fan policy
College

L-R announces updated fan policy

  • Updated

In accordance with current local, state and federal health guidelines, Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics has announced its attendance policy for upcoming…

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment
College

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment

John Chaney and John Calipari were in each other’s face and at each other’s throat, and four years before the unforgettable press conference that remains the flashpoint in their relationship and rivalry, it was on George Watts to keep the two men from tearing each other to pieces. This wasn’t February 1994. This wasn’t Chaney storming into a room at the Mullins Center and screaming, “I’ll kill ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert