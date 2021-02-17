Brunswick women take down Cobras

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute women’s basketball team fell 68-63 at the hands of Brunswick Community College on Tuesday at home. The Cobras were down 18-13 after the first quarter and 37-34 at halftime before rallying to take a 57-47 advantage through three periods, although they failed to hang on in the final quarter.
Brunswick (2-4) received a game-high 22 points from Kena Parker, while Hadlya Balser and Alonna Dunlap added 13 apiece. Amanda Barber finished with eight points for the Dolphins.
As for Caldwell (5-3), it was paced by 13 points from Paola Martinez and 12 from Pasiko Gvichiani. Amaya Adams chipped in 10 points for the Cobras, while Mikayla Hill scored seven.
The Cobras visit Spartanburg Methodist on Saturday at 1 p.m., while Brunswick hosts Patrick Henry on Sunday at 2 p.m.