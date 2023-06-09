If you build it, they will come.

They did, and eventually they found their way to the top of the mountain.

On May 28, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team defeated Mercyhurst 20-5 in the NCAA Division II championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. In doing so, the Bears hit the high point in a journey that began when the program was first introduced in 2009, with ups and downs that ultimately led them to the first national title in program history.

Greg Paradine has been around since the beginning. Hired in August 2009 as the Bears’ Director of Lacrosse, he was also named the head coach of the men’s lacrosse team.

Paradine grew up in Freeport, New York, before finding his way to the University of North Carolina, where he won an NCAA Division I title as a player in 1991. The 52-year-old held several coaching jobs before coming to LR, including seven years as an assistant at his alma mater, but ultimately decided the opportunity to help build a program was too good to pass up.

“Part of it was family-related,” said Paradine of the decision to move to Hickory. “At the time I had three young kids and I felt like Division II could offer me a balance of work-life where I could be around and be there for my kids as they’re growing up. Because I think Division I you’re on the road a lot, there’s a lot less work-life balance in Division I, so I think that was part of it.”

Paradine was also excited about the facilities at LR, which have only improved since he took over.

“When I came up and saw LR, I was really impressed with the facilities and the area,” he said. “And I thought to myself, ‘I can build a program here.’”

The early years were difficult, as they typically are with any new program. In their first year fielding a team in 2011, the Bears finished 4-10. Then they were 5-10 in 2012.

They haven’t endured a losing season since.

After going 8-8 in 2013, LR was 10-4 with a South Atlantic Conference regular-season title and an appearance in the SAC tournament championship game in 2014, when Paradine won his first of three SAC coach of the year awards. And the Bears have only gotten better over the years, making NCAA tournament appearances in five of the last six seasons that the tournament has been held.

According to Paradine, those early teams at LR were integral in establishing the groundwork for future success.

“Those first couple of classes, we really set the expectations just to get better every day,” said Paradine. “I mean, it was really that simple. I remember the first year, we really didn’t set an expectation to win a certain number of games. It was, ‘Let’s compete in every game, let’s learn how to compete, let’s learn how to play together. Let’s do all the little things correctly and then see what happens.’

“We had 30 freshmen that first year and we brought in a really good class that next year, so every year we just wanted to take the next step,” he added. “And by that fourth year of the program we competed for a SAC championship, and that was really kind of the catalyst, those guys who started the program really built the foundation for the success of future guys.”

LR made it to the national championship in 2021, but came up short in a 12-6 loss to Le Moyne. That made this year’s victory all the more special.

“In ’21 we got there and to get to the national championship game, once you get there and not being able to win it, you start to think, ‘Are we ever going to get a chance to get to that point again?’ said Paradine. “It’s really hard to get there ... and when we didn’t win it in ’21, those were my feelings. I was like, ‘Oh man, did we blow our chance to win a title? Can we get there again?’

“So to get there two years later was really special,” he continued, “particularly with those guys who were there in ’21, which wasn’t an ideal championship weekend. There was COVID, it was up in Hartford (Connecticut), it was cold and rainy. But the weekend of the championship game in Philly was really special — huge crowds, beautiful weather, playing in Lincoln Financial Stadium — and those guys that were on the ’21 team were really focused to win it this time, and that’s what they did.”

Not only did the Bears win, they rolled. LR led 6-0 after the first quarter, 14-1 at halftime and 18-5 through three quarters before winning by a 15-goal final margin.

“We played our best game at the right time of the year,” said Paradine. “We’re a talented team, but in no way, shape or form did I think that we were gonna beat Mercyhurst like that. They had just beaten Le Moyne, who was undefeated and No. 1 in the country.

“Mercyhurst is a very good team, but we were just clicking on all cylinders,” he added. “Our defense was fast and physical, our goalie was making saves, our freshman faceoff guy really kind of neutralized their faceoff man, who was the Division II player of the year, and our offense was on fire. We just played the perfect game, and sometimes that happens. And we chose a good time to play the perfect game.”

Perhaps it was the camaraderie built during all of the long trips the Bears had to make, specifically during the postseason, that ultimately pushed them over the top. LR traveled over 1,900 miles to win its four NCAA tournament games and was the designated road team in all four contests as it became the first No. 5 seed to win a national title.

Maybe it was the backing of the administration, which Paradine called “the best in Division II from a support standpoint,” as well as the fans, who he said were “one of the reasons why we took it home” in Philadelphia. He also lauded the upgrades that have been made to LR's weight room, the stadium and the locker room in recent years, dubbing them “the best facilities in Division II.”

Or was it that this team simply wasn’t going to be denied a second time? After all, many of the returning players still had the bitter taste of coming up short in 2021 in their mouths, and failure on the biggest stage can often be a powerful motivator.

Whatever the case may be, LR got it done this spring thanks to a coach who has been there through it all, the guidance of veteran players and the addition of new faces. While senior Toron Eccleston and graduate student Myles Moffat combined for 107 goals and 60 assists, the Bears had 10 players reach double figures in goals and eight of those also finished with double-digit assists.

“Our depth made us difficult to defend because you couldn’t key on one player and we have so many guys,” said Paradine. “And we play sort of a transitional, wide-open style where our defensemen, we had two defensemen score in the national championship game, and that’s part of the way we play. We want to be able to score in multiple ways and never stop really attacking the defense, and that’s what we did (against Mercyhurst). We didn’t stop attacking for the entire time and it was just an incredible result.”

Paradine also applauded the unselfish nature of his group, pointing to how well junior Nolan Hoffman handled being replaced by another junior, Rob Pensabene, as the starting goalie midway through the season. Despite the fact that Hoffman “was doing a great job,” Paradine and his coaching staff felt that Pensabene had earned an opportunity because of the way he was performing in practice.

“There was nothing Nolan did, but we talk about competition in practice and guys earning a chance, and Rob earned a chance in practice,” said Paradine. “... And to Nolan’s credit, he was Rob’s biggest supporter, and I told him that after our last game. I said, ‘That’s what it takes to win championships, guys who are selfless and who care about the team.’ When the ‘we’ is bigger than the ‘me,’ that’s when some things happen.”

Things also happen due to hard work over an extended period of time, and it takes a collection of individuals to earn major accomplishments such as winning a national championship. Paradine started playing lacrosse when he was in high school and his love for the sport has only grown from there. His wife, Fran, played at Trinity College, and all three of his children — daughter Mason and sons Emmett and Caden — play as well.

Paradine has had the support of his family throughout his time at LR, and he has also gotten to watch his children develop into standout lacrosse players. Mason won an NCAA Division I title at UNC last year and will be a redshirt senior in 2024, while Emmett was the Ivy League Rookie of the Year at Dartmouth College this spring and Caden is a rising junior at Christ School in Arden.

“Lacrosse has been a special part of my life, a huge part of my life, and I wouldn’t be where I am without it,” said Paradine, who also thanked assistant coaches Ned Kaish and Ryan Crompton for all that they have meant to LR’s lacrosse program over the years.

“Those guys are two guys that helped start the program,” said Paradine. “They are two guys who were instrumental in my early recruiting classes that started this program. I mean, they are Bears through and through, and to see those guys hoist the trophy I think was equally as special. Just that moment that they got, knowing all the blood, sweat and tears that they put into this program and that we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Brick by brick, win after win, Paradine and Co. took the Bears to the promised land.