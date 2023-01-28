Boyogueno’s FTs lift Cobras to 62-61 win

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team led by 10 points at halftime and was up by 11 with 15 minutes remaining before visiting Richard Bland rallied to take a five-point advantage with 3:30 left. However, the Cobras put together a rally of their own that was capped by two free throws from Pharrell Boyogueno with 52 seconds to play as they earned a 62-61 victory over the Statesmen.

The win was the second of the season for Caldwell against Richard Bland, as the Cobras also won the first meeting 82-75 on Jan. 7 in Petersburg, Virginia. Caldwell moved to 17-2 overall and 5-0 in Region 10 Division I ahead of next Saturday’s 2 p.m. home game against Gaston College, while the Statesmen fell to 9-11 and 2-3 prior to Saturday’s road contest against Spartanburg Methodist and Thursday’s home game against Washington Adventist University’s JV team, which will begin at 7 p.m.

Caldwell was led by a game-high 18 points from RJ Black on Friday, while Marcus Metcalf added 11 and Boyogueno and Linwood Grandy finished with eight apiece. Caleb Mauldin and Jalen Miller each scored six points, with Toyaz Solomon chipping in three and James Freeman and Brandon Morgan scoring one apiece.

Richard Bland’s leading scorer was Martin Kawa with 17 points, while Larry Howell finished with 16 and Ibrahim had nine. Kevon West added seven points, Ben Jones notched six and Noryen Lasley and Eric Wood scored four and two, respectively.