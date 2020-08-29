BOUND FOR NATIONALS: Red Hawks’ Dellinger, Smith heading to Florida

“Qualifying for the national championship is something that I've dreamed about doing ever since I was little,” Dellinger said. “To finally accomplish that is super special to me, and I'll certainly never forget it. We've been catching largemouth bass all week, but today we caught the biggest spotted bass I've seen so far this trip, and I got a feeling that something was going right for us.”

Smith is very happy that he and Dellinger have qualified for the national championship despite being in a tough tournament field.

“It feels great to qualify for nationals, especially as stiff as the competition was,” Smith said. “It's unbelievable to look at the leaderboard and to see some of the names under ours. I've looked up to some of the anglers we beat, and it feels good to earn their respect.”

Not only did Dellinger and Smith impress, but all four Red Hawk duos finished inside the top 85 teams of the 115-boat field.

The Red Hawks’ Lane Bailey and Adam Seagle, who entered the day in second place, struggled during Friday’s second day of competition and caught only two of their three-fish limit for 2 pounds, 3 ounces.

However, their total weight of 12 pounds, 8 ounces placed them 24th on the final leaderboard.