Blue Devils, Tar Heels meeting as unranked rivals

The Blue Devils rank 28th nationally in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency (112.6 points per 100 possessions) and 49th in defense (94.4) after ranking in the top 12 in both categories in each of the past three years. And after a blowout win against Clemson, Duke lost at Miami in a performance Krzyzewski labeled afterward as “soft” while saying he needed to do better in reaching his team.

“If you’re not getting your message across, it’s just not going the way you want it to, it’s very frustrating,” Krzyzewski said Thursday. “And you’ve got to be careful that you don’t react to your frustration. You’d rather react to how to get your message across.

“I would say ... at times I react to the frustration. And I’ve got to be careful about that with this group more than coaching (Jon) Scheyer and (Nolan) Smith when they were in 2010. You didn’t have to worry about it, you’d just do anything and they would respond to it.”

The Tar Heels (11-6, 6-4) have a deep frontcourt that has made them one of the nation's best rebounding teams. A young backcourt headlined by freshmen Caleb Love and RJ Davis in lead ball-handling roles has made gains, but there also have been issues with turnovers and shot selection.