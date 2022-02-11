Big second half lifts Red Hawks past Johnston CC

SMITHFIELD — The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team earned its fifth straight win on Monday night, using a 61-point second half to push past Johnston Community College for a 95-86 victory.

Anthony Allen led the Red Hawks (15-8, 11-5 in Region 10) with a career-high 29 points, and teammate Nasim Fuller wasn’t far behind with 27 points.

Catawba Valley guard Demetrius Washington also recorded his first career triple-double in the contest. Washington scored 11 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and tallied 13 assists.

Shad Thomas — the leading rebounder in all of National Junior College Athletic Association Division I — also recorded his 16th double-double of the season for the Red Hawks, finishing Monday’s Region tilt with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

CVCC trailed Johnston 34-37 at halftime, but scored 61 points during the second half, including a team-best 23 points from Allen, to overcome their deficit and maintain their winning streak.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team returned to action on Wednesday for another home conference contest — this time against Southwest Virginia. The Red Hawks travel to Louisburg on Saturday at 3 p.m. before visiting Fayetteville Tech at the same time on Sunday.