Bears volleyball overcomes first 2-0 deficit since 2012

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Despite losing the first two sets of Thursday night’s road match at Newberry, the Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team rallied to secure a five-set win over their South Atlantic Conference foes. Following losses of 25-19 and 32-30 in the first two sets, the Bears won the next three sets 25-23, 25-23 and 15-12 to shock the Wolves on their home floor.

L-R came back from a 2-0 deficit to win a match for the first time since doing so against Anderson (South Carolina) on Sept. 15, 2012, earning just its second win in the last six trips to Newberry. The Bears improved to 9-3 overall and 7-1 in SAC play, while the Wolves dropped to 8-6 and 3-4. Taylor Prall led L-R with 22 kills, and she also registered 20 digs. Colette Romp added 14 kills and three digs, while Emma Clark had eight kills and two blocks, Braelyn Faust finished with six kills, two blocks and three digs and Alannah Thomas recorded six kills and four digs.

Rachel Bewick finished with a team-high 30 digs for the Bears, and she also tallied three aces and seven assists. Helen Hamilton paced L-R with 34 assists to go with 15 digs, while Ashley Hawkins chipped in 12 digs and three aces to tie Bewick for the team lead in the latter category.

The Bears are now 36-22 all-time against Newberry as they prepare for Wednesday’s visit to Catawba, when the teams will play at 7 p.m. As for the Wolves, they travel to Limestone today at 4 p.m.