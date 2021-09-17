Bears visit rival Newberry following early-season bye

According to Jacobs, last week’s bye offered L-R’s players a chance to get healed up. It also gave the coaches an opportunity to do some recruiting.

“A lot of growth comes between the first and second game,” said Jacobs. “... Our guys are ready to get rolling and ready to get back out on the field and play.

“I feel like our kids are pretty dialed in,” he added of the potential for rust to play a factor for the Bears. “They understand that you have to earn the right to play well each week. Our practice habits have been getting better, and I think they’re ready to take on this next challenge and this next nine-week stretch here of SAC football.”

Jacobs also discussed the contributions of junior wide receiver Ryan Carter and freshman defensive tackle Andre Jefferson. Carter was one of 11 players to catch a pass for the Bears in their season opener — one of them for an 11-yard TD — while Jefferson led L-R in total tackles (seven) and solo tackles (four).