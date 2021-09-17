Bears visit rival Newberry following early-season bye

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The last time the Lenoir-Rhyne and Newberry football teams met, several of the Bears’ key players were out due to either COVID-19 protocols or injury. L-R started third-string quarterback Sean White, who fired an 8-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman Kelin Parsons for the game-winning score in double overtime as the Bears escaped with a 27-20 victory over the Wolves this past spring.
Many other newcomers also made their collegiate debuts in the contest, which saw the Bears leave with the Bishops’ Trophy for a third straight season and for the 19th time in 34 meetings since the rivals began competing for it in 1987. All-time, L-R is 47-33-7 against Newberry, including a 21-15-3 mark on the road.
L-R is hoping for more normal circumstances on Saturday, when it travels to Newberry for both teams’ South Atlantic Conference opener. The Bears are 1-0 after defeating Virginia State 48-7 on Sept. 4 and enjoying a bye last week, while the Wolves are 1-1 following a 31-7 win over Barton and a 24-14 loss to North Greenville.
“Newberry’s a really good football team,” L-R head coach Mike Jacobs said during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday afternoon. “They have a bunch of veterans on defense, I think for them it starts with their interior defensive linemen. Those guys have good size, they have good twitch, they have the ability to collapse the pocket.”
Jacobs identified redshirt junior Craig Barksdale as a player to watch for the Wolves. Although he’s only 5-foot-8, he weighs 245 pounds and has the technical skills that coaches look for in defensive linemen.
“He’s a little bit on the shorter side, so he’s got some of that built-in leverage,” said Jacobs of Barksdale, who has three tackles this season, two of them for losses. He also complimented Newberry’s cornerbacks as well as redshirt senior QB Dre Harris and senior tight end Tommy Washington.
“Offensively I think they have a strong rushing attack, I think the quarterback does a tremendous job,” said Jacobs. “He makes plays with his feet, he keeps plays alive with his feet and then he gets the ball downfield to some really explosive wide receivers.”
Additionally, Washington “does a fantastic job blocking for them. They leak him out into the flat quite a bit and he’s been very productive for them, both last spring and here this fall.”
Newberry’s only loss during the COVID-shortened spring season was to L-R, as the Wolves finished 5-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The victory was the first of three for the Bears, who ended the season with a 28-23 home loss to Tusculum in the SAC championship game, L-R’s fourth and final contest.
Nevertheless, the Bears are 18-0 in SAC regular-season play since the beginning of the 2018 season. Their last loss to Newberry came on Oct. 7, 2017, when the Wolves handed them a 34-7 defeat on homecoming at L-R.
According to Jacobs, last week’s bye offered L-R’s players a chance to get healed up. It also gave the coaches an opportunity to do some recruiting.
“A lot of growth comes between the first and second game,” said Jacobs. “... Our guys are ready to get rolling and ready to get back out on the field and play.
“I feel like our kids are pretty dialed in,” he added of the potential for rust to play a factor for the Bears. “They understand that you have to earn the right to play well each week. Our practice habits have been getting better, and I think they’re ready to take on this next challenge and this next nine-week stretch here of SAC football.”
Jacobs also discussed the contributions of junior wide receiver Ryan Carter and freshman defensive tackle Andre Jefferson. Carter was one of 11 players to catch a pass for the Bears in their season opener — one of them for an 11-yard TD — while Jefferson led L-R in total tackles (seven) and solo tackles (four).
“RC (Carter) has done a great job for us, and I think his best attribute is his availability and his consistency,” said Jacobs. “He shows up, he practices hard, he’s a kid that works tremendously hard in the weight room both when he’s expected to be there and then on his own. He’s done a tremendous job for us cleanly catching kicks and punts, and he’s been dynamic in our return game.
“Andre will be a huge part of our defense going forward,” he continued. “... The biggest thing I love about Andre is he practices hard. He’s got one gear and it’s full speed all the time, and that kid’s probably one of our better if not our best practice player.”
As for what Jacobs wants to see from his squad on Saturday, it’s the same thing he hopes for every week.
“It’s always run the football, stop the run, play fanatical special teams and protect the football on offense,” said Jacobs. “And those are the keys every week, those are the must-haves, and if we do those things we’ll put ourselves in position to have an opportunity.”
Saturday's game kicks off at 6 p.m.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.