Bears travel to Barton having won 4 straight games

WILSON — If the Lenoir-Rhyne football team hopes to qualify for the NCAA Division II playoffs this season, the Bears need to win their final two games of the regular season. The Bears have dominated their last three opponents and are on a four-game winning streak entering Saturday’s nonconference road contest against Barton.
Now 6-2 overall, L-R began its current winning streak with a 38-31 home win over Tusculum on Oct. 9 before outscoring Carson-Newman, Limestone and Wingate by a combined total of 135-9 over the past three weeks. But the Bears’ opponent Saturday also owns victories over those three schools this fall, and the Bulldogs (5-4 overall) have won three consecutive home games since falling 31-7 at the hands of Newberry in their season opener.
Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Barton’s Truist Stadium, where the Bulldogs have posted a 4-4 record since restarting their football program. Prior to this past spring, Barton hadn’t played a football game since 1950.
“They’ve done a great job running the football,” L-R coach Mike Jacobs said of Barton during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday afternoon. “And when you run the football, it opens up the pass game, it keeps your defense off the field, it does so much for the consistency of your football team.”
Jacobs specifically mentioned Barton’s redshirt freshman running back, Jordan Terrell, as a player to watch. Currently second in the country in rushing yards (1,440), Terrell is also tied for ninth in rushing touchdowns (12).
Another impact player for the Bulldogs is redshirt freshman quarterback Jaquan Lynch, a dual-threat signal caller who has completed 95 of 171 (55.6%) passes for 1,363 yards and nine TDs to go with 67 carries for 338 yards and seven additional scores. The Rocky Mount native has thrown just four interceptions this season after L-R picked him off three times in a 44-13 win this past spring in Hickory.
“He played well against us, he extended a bunch of plays,” said Jacobs of Lynch’s performance against the Bears last season. “We had some pressure on him that day, he extended plays with his feet, got the ball downfield. You could see the makings of a team that was a little bit better than your normal startup, and I thought that they played well.”
Barton is set to join the SAC as a full-time member next year, so L-R will have to get used to facing the Bulldogs on a regular basis. Last season’s victory improved the Bears’ all-time record against Barton to 10-0, including a 3-0 mark on the road.
Nevertheless, both of L-R’s losses this fall came on the road, albeit in close games. Newberry defeated the Bears 28-21 on Sept. 18, while UVA Wise knocked them off by a 35-28 final on Oct. 2.
The Bears’ defense hasn’t allowed a TD in its last 12 quarters, and L-R has scored a defensive TD each of the past two weeks. Senior linebacker Preston Joseph returned a fumble 15 yards for a score two weeks ago before freshman LB Jon Ross Maye recorded a 50-yard pick-six last Saturday.
Since 2010, the Bears are 18-1 when their defense scores a TD.
“Our defensive line has set the tone in each of those games, stopping the run and forcing people to throw the ball a little bit and then being aggressive with the takeaways,” said Jacobs. “We don’t call them turnovers, we call them takeaways, and the insinuation is that we’re disrupting the football.”
For the season, L-R has 17 total takeaways (nine fumble recoveries, eight interceptions). Only Mars Hill has more takeaways among SAC squads with 20 (12 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries), and the Lions have played nine games as opposed to eight for the Bears.
Redshirt sophomore cornerback T.J. Blanding has also been making tremendous progress for the Bears, as he finished with a team-high seven tackles (six solo) in a 31-6 road win over Wingate last week. He has made an already stout defense even tougher to go up against.
“I’m super proud of his development, and Coach (Aaron) Foster’s done a great job with him,” said Jacobs of Blanding’s work with L-R’s defensive backs coach. “I think that we always knew that T.J. could cover, he’s one of our best cover kids. ... He came in about midway through the Mars Hill game (a 31-16 home win on Sept. 25) and I don’t think he’s relinquished the starting spot since, and I think he’s gotten better each week.”
As for L-R’s offense, it also performed at a high level against Wingate despite continuing to be without injured senior wide receiver Dareke Young. Senior QB Grayson Willingham completed 18 of 25 passes for 204 yards and a TD, with junior WR Ryan Carter leading the way with 95 yards on eight receptions and four others also catching passes for the Bears.
L-R freshman RB Dwayne McGee failed to reach 100 yards on the ground for the first time this fall, but still finished with 93 yards and two scores on 20 carries. As a team, the Bears had 234 rushing yards to go with 211 passing yards.
“In all three phases (offense, defense and special teams) I thought we played probably our best game,” said Jacobs. “... They played well, they played together and we played consistent and clean, and it gave us a great chance at a victory.”
Following the victory over Wingate, L-R was 10th in the latest NCAA Super Region 2 Regional Football Rankings. Mars Hill was sixth in the rankings, while Newberry checked in at No. 7.
“I think you have to acknowledge it, like you have to acknowledge where you’re at in the rankings,” said Jacobs. “Having a playoff system and how the regional rankings work, we have 86-plus freshmen on our football team and so these guys haven’t been associated with the playoff runs in ’18 and ’19, they don’t quite know how it works. So (it’s about) educating them on the process, maybe why we’re ranked where we were.
“But other than that, we don’t talk about it,” he added. “It’s really kind of that 1-0 each day for us and we have to have great practice habits. Great practice habits create an opportunity to win and we can’t look in front to anything. We have to play good football this weekend at Barton.”
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.