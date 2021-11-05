Bears travel to Barton having won 4 straight games

As for L-R’s offense, it also performed at a high level against Wingate despite continuing to be without injured senior wide receiver Dareke Young. Senior QB Grayson Willingham completed 18 of 25 passes for 204 yards and a TD, with junior WR Ryan Carter leading the way with 95 yards on eight receptions and four others also catching passes for the Bears.

L-R freshman RB Dwayne McGee failed to reach 100 yards on the ground for the first time this fall, but still finished with 93 yards and two scores on 20 carries. As a team, the Bears had 234 rushing yards to go with 211 passing yards.

“In all three phases (offense, defense and special teams) I thought we played probably our best game,” said Jacobs. “... They played well, they played together and we played consistent and clean, and it gave us a great chance at a victory.”

Following the victory over Wingate, L-R was 10th in the latest NCAA Super Region 2 Regional Football Rankings. Mars Hill was sixth in the rankings, while Newberry checked in at No. 7.